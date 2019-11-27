F.C. Ed. Foundation Runs Family Assistance Fund Again

The Falls Church Education Foundation (FCEF) is stewarding the Falls Church City Public Schools Family Assistance Fund for the second year. All contributions specified for this fund are used by FCCPS’s four school social workers to assist the community. Students and families receive school supplies, meals, emergency transportation and shelter. The goal for 2019-20 is to raise $20,000. Interested donors are asked to contribute as much as they are able; donations may be made online at fcedf.org by choosing “Donate Now” and specifying “Family Assistance Fund,” or by check mailed to FCEF, 150 S. Washington Street, Suite 400, Falls Church, VA 22046.

