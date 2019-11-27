‘Pieces and Parts’ Goes Live at F.C. Arts

(Photo: Courtesy Shaun Van Steyn)

FALLS CHURCH ARTS’ latest exhibition, “Pieces and Parts,” opened to the public Saturday night. Featuring 50 artworks ranging from assemblages to 3-D mixed media and more, such as artist Paul Tury’s (second from left) work, “Yellow Paper,” which is directly above him. He is joined by FCA president Barb Cram (left) and his family.

City of Falls Church Mayor David Tarter commented that “…the arts in Falls Church has been growing and growing. This is so exciting for us in this community to have the arts and culture become such an important part of the community. Thanks to Falls Church Arts for their leadership in this effort.”

The many artists and guests came from all over from as far as Germantown to enter this show and the variety of assemblage pieces and creativity shows. The show will run through Dec. 29. The gallery is located at 700-B W. Broad St., Falls Church and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

