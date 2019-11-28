A Penny for Your Thoughts: News of Greater Falls Church

Happy Thanksgiving! We are so fortunate to be living in Fairfax County and Northern Virginia, and that belief was reinforced by a special musical composition, “Resolutions,” by Mark Camphouse, with lyrics by Elizabeth Curtis, that was commissioned by the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (FSO) and dedicated to outgoing Board Chairman Sharon Bulova. The work is one of several artistic pieces celebrating the 275th anniversary of the county’s founding in 1742. The major celebration coincided with the visit of Nicholas, the 14th Lord Fairfax, in 2017. “Fairfax of Virginia: The Forgotten Story of America’s Only Peerage, 1690 – 1960” was published at the same time by Hugh Fairfax, Lord Nicholas Fairfax’s younger brother.
Members of the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra Chorus, under the direction of FSO Music Director Christopher Zimmerman, presented a section of the composition at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting. It was the first time I had heard the piece, but I knew, instantly, that its message would be perfect to share in a Thanksgiving column. Its lyrics transcend from the earliest clouded history that continues to provoke outrage and concern, to the modern day, where Fairfax County welcomes and celebrates all who wish to call this patch of the planet “home.”
“Fairfax County Is My Home” is dedicated to Chairman Sharon Bulova in celebration of Fairfax County’s rich history and vibrant future. Its lyrics are printed here as they were written and punctuated. Even without the accompanying music and choral voices, the sentiments are clear, and shared by many who strive every day to ensure that Fairfax County remains a great place to live, work, play, learn, worship, and age gracefully.
Voices echo of a past
Out of many we are one
Where Indians tread and soldiers bled
Our cherished freedoms denied to none,
Of slavery’s shame, of toil and strife
Liberty we must protect with one strong voice
To make a life, to make a home.
Our one true choice.
Fairfax County is my home,
Fairfax County is my home
Its paths and trails I love to roam.
Its fine towns I love to roam
With our cities bright and our lakes of blue,
Arts and education at its best we cannot rest
There’s a place for all, me and you.
To make this our home, our home!
We stand united Fairfax strong
Thy cities gleam, let freedom ring forever!
No walls dividing our one song
Fairfax County is my home!
Striving to make a place for every creed and race,
Oh Fairfax County, you’re my home.
Penny Gross is the Mason District Supervisor, in the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. She may be emailed at mason@fairfaxcounty.gov.