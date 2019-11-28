A Penny for Your Thoughts: News of Greater Falls Church

Happy Thanksgiving! We are so fortunate to be living in Fairfax County and Northern Virginia, and that belief was reinforced by a special musical composition, “Resolutions,” by Mark Camphouse, with lyrics by Elizabeth Curtis, that was commissioned by the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (FSO) and dedicated to outgoing Board Chairman Sharon Bulova. The work is one of several artistic pieces celebrating the 275th anniversary of the county’s founding in 1742. The major celebration coincided with the visit of Nicholas, the 14th Lord Fairfax, in 2017. “Fairfax of Virginia: The Forgotten Story of America’s Only Peerage, 1690 – 1960” was published at the same time by Hugh Fairfax, Lord Nicholas Fairfax’s younger brother.

Members of the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra Chorus, under the direction of FSO Music Director Christopher Zimmerman, presented a section of the composition at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting. It was the first time I had heard the piece, but I knew, instantly, that its message would be perfect to share in a Thanksgiving column. Its lyrics transcend from the earliest clouded history that continues to provoke outrage and concern, to the modern day, where Fairfax County welcomes and celebrates all who wish to call this patch of the planet “home.”

“Fairfax County Is My Home” is dedicated to Chairman Sharon Bulova in celebration of Fairfax County’s rich history and vibrant future. Its lyrics are printed here as they were written and punctuated. Even without the accompanying music and choral voices, the sentiments are clear, and shared by many who strive every day to ensure that Fairfax County remains a great place to live, work, play, learn, worship, and age gracefully.

Voices echo of a past

Out of many we are one

Where Indians tread and soldiers bled

Our cherished freedoms denied to none,

Of slavery’s shame, of toil and strife

Liberty we must protect with one strong voice

To make a life, to make a home.

Our one true choice.

Fairfax County is my home,

Fairfax County is my home

Its paths and trails I love to roam.

Its fine towns I love to roam

With our cities bright and our lakes of blue,

Arts and education at its best we cannot rest

There’s a place for all, me and you.

To make this our home, our home!

We stand united Fairfax strong

Thy cities gleam, let freedom ring forever!

No walls dividing our one song

Fairfax County is my home!

Striving to make a place for every creed and race,

Oh Fairfax County, you’re my home.

Penny Gross is the Mason District Supervisor, in the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. She may be emailed at mason@fairfaxcounty.gov.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments