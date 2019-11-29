Little City Light Ceremony Set for Downtown F.C. Monday

(Photo: Drew Costley/News-Press)

The City of Falls Church will officially welcome in the holiday season when it turns on its festive downtown street lights this Monday evening. The informal community celebration to light the lights will kick off at 6 p.m. at Mr. Brown’s Park.

Santa, escorted by the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department, will be at the annual event to greet residents while music will be provided by the George Mason High School Chamber Singers and Lemon Lane Consignment will be giving out free hot chocolate.

Mr. Brown’s Park is located in the 100 block of W. Broad St. in Falls Church.

