Business News & Notes: Black Friday, Small Biz Saturday Sales in The Little City & More

Business News & Notes: November 27 – December 4, 2019

F.C. Distillers Offering Discount on Bottle Spirits Friday

Falls Church Distillers, the only distillery in Virginia that includes a full bar and restaurant, is offering 20 percent off of bottled spirits on Black Friday, Nov. 29. The ABC store is open Monday through Thursday from 4:30 – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon – 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fcdistillers.com.

Advantage Trainers Offering Black Friday, Small Biz Saturday Specials

Advantage Trainers is offering Black Friday and Small Business Saturday specials that include a buy one, get one free open gym memberships and personal training specials. Both offers run through Dec. 12. The boutique gym is located 100A E. Fairfax Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.advantagetrainers.com.

F.C., Arlington Businesses Team Up for ‘Shop Small’ Passport

Several small businesses in Falls Church and Arlington have banded together to create a Shop Small in Arlington and Falls Church Passport to encourage shopping on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30.

Spearheaded by One More Page Books, Falls Church participants, which include Bakeshop, Botanologica, Café Kindred, CD Cellar, Doodlehopper, Rare Bird Coffee, Stylish Patina, Tint: A Modern Makerspace and Victory Comics, will have special offers and passports available. Shoppers and diners can collect stamps and be eligible for prizes.

Visit www.OneMorePageBooks.com/SBS2019 for details.

F.C. Tree Fest Coming Next Friday, Dec. 6

The sixth annual Falls Church Tree Fest will take place Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at Ireland’s Four Provinces.

Table top holiday trees, decorated by, or for, local charitable organizations will be on display and up for bid through a silent auction. The person with the highest bid for each tree, will “win” the tree. Winning bids will go directly to the nonprofits the trees represents. Ireland’s Four Provinces is located at 105 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.FallsChurchTreeFest.com.

Free Hot Chocolate from Lemon Lane For City Tree Lighting

Lemon Lane Children’s Consignment will be offering free hot chocolate during Falls Church City’s lighting of the trees on Monday, Dec. 2 from 6 – 7 p.m. at Mr. Brown’s Park. Lemon Lane is an upscale children’s consignment shop located at 246 W. Broad Street.

The event will also include an appearance by Santa and the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department.

Mr. Brown’s Park is located on the 100 block of W. Broad Street.

Giving Tuesday is Next Week

Tuesday, Dec. 3 is #GivingTuesday, a global movement that encourages contributions to nonprofit organizations around the world. Created in 2012, the idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

More information about the effort is available at www.givingtuesday.org.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Opens in 7 Corners

Nothing Bundt Cakes has opened a new Seven Corners location at 6286B Arlington Blvd in Falls Church. An official welcome and ribbon cutting by the Arlington and Falls Church Chambers of Commerce will take place Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Owned and operated by Katie Lewis, the local franchise shop is part of a bakery chain offering bundt cakes ranging from bite-sized to tiered, plus platters, candles, and cards. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

