Homestretch Dessert Fundraiser Sees Big Returns

More than 100 people indulged in treats from local establishments at the first-ever Homestretch dessert fundraiser held at the Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna earlier this month. The event featured inspiring stories from Homestretch graduates who shared their journey from homelessness to financial independence. Funds raised from the event will go toward supporting Homestretch’s ongoing efforts to empower homeless families with children to rebuild their lives.

The event was made possible with dessert donations from the following: 2941 Restaurant (headlining dessert sponsor); Crown City Bread Company; Frankenballs; Great Harvest Bread Co.; The Cupcake Delivers; The Happy Tart; Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe; Lazy Mike’s Delicatessen; Nothing Bundt Cakes and Praline Bakery.

Since 1990, Homestretch has helped over 2,000 families achieve permanent housing and self-sufficiency by giving them the skills and knowledge they need to become productive participants in the community. Families graduate from Homestretch with significantly reduced debt, increased income and higher credit scores, and make headway toward attainment of education and skills.

