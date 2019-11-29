TJ Students Show Out at Science Olympiad

(Photo: Courtesy Liz Weatherly)

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School’s Science Olympiad team performed well at its competition on Saturday. In a field of 18 teams from other elementary schools, students’ understanding of a range of scientific disciplines was evaluated by knowledge tests and hands-on challenges. TJ teams placed in several events including Logical Thinking (Bijan Zoghi, Erdem Tarim), Parachute Egg Drop (Ela Rees, Dylan Bintorio, Eliana Henderson, Leylah Brooks) and Cryptology (Rose Weatherly, Kelsey Just, Seamus Cronin, Inaaya Pepermintwala, Walter Hill, Dylan Bintorio).

