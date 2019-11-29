University Womens’ Book Sale is Back On After Acquiring Storage Space

(Photo: Courtesy AAUW)

Falls Church’s American Association of University Women released the dates for its 2020 book sale — April 17 & 18 at the Falls Church Community Center. The AAUW recently completed an agreement for book storage space, allowing the group to go forward with plans for the sale. With storage space arranged, AAUW has scheduled its first collection date for Jan. 4 at the Willston Multi-Cultural Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Additional collection dates are Jan. 18, Feb. 1 and 15, and every Saturday in March as well as April 4 and 11. The book sale benefits scholarships, research and programs for women. For more information, visit FallsChurchArea-va.aauw.net/booksale.

