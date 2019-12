The Falls Church Education Foundation (FCEF) is partnering again this year with Minted to offer discounts on holiday cards and gifts with benefits going to FCEF. The program promotion allows participants to save 20 percent off holiday cards and gifts, and at the same time, Minted donates 15 percent back to FCEF. The program promotion runs through Dec. 31. Use the code FUNDRAISEFCEDF at Minted.com.

