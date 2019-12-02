Neighborhood Barbershop Fundraises for Local Shelters

THE FELLAS at The Neighborhood Barbershop continued to show the seasonal giving spirit by hosting a Cut-A-Thon for local shelters earlier this month. (Courtesy Photo)

For the second year in a row, the staff over at The Neighborhood Barbershop in the City of Falls Church raised over $12,000 during its 25-Hour Cut-A-Thon to raise money for the Bailey’s Community Shelter and Supportive Housing facility and the Friends-Falls Church Homeless Shelter.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2 and going until 9 a.m. on Nov. 3, hundreds of people visited the shop for a haircut, shave or simply to donate. At the Cut-A-Thon, the 50/50 raffle pot reached $6,400 and raffled Capitals tickets brought in hundreds more.

A special thanks goes out to Aslin Beer Company for sponsoring beer at the event, as well as to all the neighbors and friends who donated raffle items and food for the barbers all day long.

