Longfellow Student Named Finalist in Music Contest

Sophia Lin, a seventh grader at Longfellow Middle, has been named a division finalist in the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Junior Piano Competition. Lin, who has been studying piano for seven years, has won international and national competitions throughout the United States. She had her concerto debut with Amadeus Orchestra as the piano soloist in May and is selected to perform at the Young Artist Piano Musicale program at George Mason University in January 2020. Lin serves the community through performing; she is an active volunteer who performs in local community centers and the National Institute of Health’s Clinical Center. Contact Fei Zhang at FZhang@CFTC.gov.

