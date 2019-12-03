Spend Yourself Run Turns 8 With Over 600 Runners to Celebrate

(Photo: Courtesy Layci Clifford)

Columbia Baptist Church held its 8th annual Spend Yourself 5K Race 3K Walk in the City of Falls Church on Saturday. Over 600 runners and walkers, young and old, from the local Falls Church community participated in the event raising over $80,000 for Columbia’s World Hunger Ministry, Spend Yourself. Money raised from this annual race supports the Columbia’s Food Pantry & Gardens in Falls Church and to Haiti where Columbia has partnered with World Vision since 2009 to provide clean water, sanitation, food security and economic development for farming.

