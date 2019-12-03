Young Athletes Collect Over 700 Pounds of Food

Using a rather novel concept of allowing basketball players to shoot on the state-of-the-art Dr. Dish basketball machine in return for a food donation, 55 boys and girls collected over 700 pounds of food.

The event occurred on Nov. 9 and 10 at Trinity Presbyterian Church’s gym and was sponsored by the Bull Dawg Basketball Skill Academy and the Virginia Hurricanes girls basketball teams.

The Bull Dawg Basketball Skills Academy is a non-profit Section 501(c)3 entity that focuses on improving the basketball skills of young players and does not involve any tournament play (Bulldawgbasketballskillacademy.org). The Hurricanes, who have been in the area for a decade, have several Amateur Athletic Union girls basketball teams (virginiahurricanes.net). The academy is led by Coach Kenny Robinson, while the Hurricanes are led by Coach Mike Rivera.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments