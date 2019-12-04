Falls Church High Looking for Scoreboard Donations

The Falls Church High School Athletic Boosters recently began a fundraising campaign to purchase and install a video scoreboard at its stadium. The current scoreboard was purchased with this plan in mind as it was designed to eventually include a video scoreboard that can highlight games/matches going on, advertising messages and FCHS information. This is an opportunity for parents, alumni and companies to contribute to a tangible item.

Any contribution amount is appreciated. Tax deductible donations can be mailed to FCHS Athletic Boosters, 7521 Jaguar Trail, Falls Church, VA 22042. Donations can also be made through the Boosters website at squareup.com/store/fchs-jaguar-athletic-boosters-club. Community members can track the fundraisers’ progress at fallschurchsports.org/main/boosters. For more information, contact Bonnie Gagermeier at bgagermeier@gmail.com.

