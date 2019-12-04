Quarterly Book Sale Returns In Time for Holidays

Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) will be holding its quarterly book sale for the winter season with a large selection of books and media for all ages and interests available this weekend, Dec. 6 – 8. On Dec. 6, the book sale will run from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; on Dec. 7, it will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 it will run from 1 – 4 p.m.

On the final day of the quarterly book sale, all books and media will be half price and there is a special offer that allows customers to fill up a bag full of books for $10 per bag.

For more information, call 703-790-4031, 703-338-3307 or contact tysonslibraryfriends@gmail.com.

