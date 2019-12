(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Carol Sly)

GIVE DAY AT MARY ELLEN HENDERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL raised over $10K to fund the packing of 33,000 nutritious, shelf-stable meals of dried vegetables, rice, grain and vitamin packs. In its fourth year working with the non-profit Rise Against Hunger, 98 student ambassadors led the way in planning, fundraising and executing Tuesday’s set up. A new GIVE Day club is working on expanding the charitable efforts to George Mason High School this year.

