McLean Holiday Craft Show Returns This Weekend

Founded in 1982, the McLean Holiday Crafts Show is an anticipated, three-day, indoor, juried show featuring arts and crafts made by approximately 80 regional artisans. These fine, handcrafted arts and crafts works include both established, high-quality, seasoned artisans as well as new artisans exhibiting innovative concepts. The show includes pottery, glass, jewelry, holiday decorations, mixed media, fashion accessories, wood, fine art, artisanal foods, soaps, skincare and more.

The show will take place at McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean) from Dec. 6 – 8, going from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults and is good for all three days of the show.

