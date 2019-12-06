Business News & Notes: Holiday Promo on W. Broad, Young Professionals Night & an F.C. Ribbon Cutting

Young Professionals Networking Night Set for Dec. 12

Tea with Mrs. B is hosting its second Young Professionals Networking Night on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The event will include useful networking tips, idea sharing, networking, and refreshments. Tickets are available for $10 per person.

For more information, visit www.teawithmrsb.com.

W. Broad Businesses Teaming Up for Holiday Promo

Several of the businesses on the 200 block of W. Broad Street have banded together to host a 2019 holiday promotion. Doodlehopper 4 Kids, Karma Yoga, Lemon Lane Consignment, Paisano’s, Rare Bird Coffee, and STEM Tree are offering a 10-percent discount for customers who present a same day receipt from one of the participating businesses. Some restrictions do apply.

To learn more, stop by any of the mentioned businesses.

Nominations for Washington Biz Journal’s ‘Best Places to Work’

Nominations are now being accepted for the Washington Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work Awards.

The program honors the area’s leading employers who go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. Nominations can be made at bizj.us/1q0abc. The deadline is Jan. 8 and the awards event is May 7.

EKOE Health Hosting Healthy Wine Event

EKOE Health is hosting “Wellness & Wine,” a free community event, on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The event will include information about clean-crafted healthy wines and sampling wines free of additives, sugars, preservatives, sulfites, and pesticides, from Michelle Burke of Scout & Cellar.

EKOE Health is located at 254 N. Washington Street in Falls Church. Event entry is via the back door.

For more information about this event or the free Introduction to Essential Oils class on Saturday, Dec. 7, visit www.iekoe.com. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Aurora House Benefit at F.C. Distillers Set for Dec. 10

Falls Church Distillers is hosting “Music, Mingling, and Making a Difference” to benefit the Aurora House on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 5 – 8 p.m. Aurora House is a community-based residential counseling center that helps vulnerable teen girls from Northern Virginia get their lives back on track and graduate from high school. T

he event, complete with live music from Sean Tracy, a silent auction, and raffle, will raise scholarship funds for Aurora House residents. Falls Church Distillers will donate 10 percent of bar and restaurant sales and a $10 donation at the door is suggested.

To RSVP, go to fcd-aurorahouse.eventbrite.com.

Weight Management Topic of New Series at Profile by Sanford

Profile by Sanford, which recently opened in Falls Church, is hosting a free discovery series on Wednesdays from noon – 1 p.m. The events are designed to educate attendees about healthy weight management and the Sanford Health-created program designed to provide lifetime results. The next discovery event will take place Dec. 10. Registration is recommended. Visit www.profileplan.com/tysons for more information.

Photo of Profile by Sanford Ribbon Cutting with Mayor David Tarter, Council Member Letty Hardi, franchise owner Andres Gonzalez with his family, center manager Elina Bass, and members of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce.

Profile by Sanford is located at 1140 W Broad St., Falls Church.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

