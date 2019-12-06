Crime Report: Multiple Vehicles Stolen from Same Falls Church Block in Recent Weeks

Twelve vehicles have been reported stolen over the past several weeks in the same block of Falls Church, according to recent crime reports released by the City.

According to the Nov. 11-17 report, seven vehicles were stolen from a lot in the 300 block of E. Annandale Rd. on the morning of Nov. 10 and in the most recent crime report released this week, another five vehicles were reported stolen from the same block sometime between Nov. 10 – 24.

No business or location is listed in the City’s report, however there is a Koons Used Car Outlet located at 302 Annandale Rd. The News-Press has reached out to police for the location or locations of the vehicle thefts but has not received a response.

Of note, earlier this year multiple cars were stolen from the Koons-owned dealership up the street on E. Broad St. on more than one occasion.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: November 25 – December 1, 2019

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 800 blk W Broad St, Nov 25, 12:01 AM, following a traffic stop a male, 30, of New York, NY, was issued a summons for possession of drugs, a male, 22, of New York, NY, was arrested possession of drugs.

Tamper With Auto, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd, between November 24, 1 PM and

November 25, 6 AM, unknown suspect(s) tampered with a locked vehicle.

Commercial Burglary, 1100 blk W Broad St, between Nov 24, 8:30 PM, and Nov 25, 10:23 AM, unknown suspect(s) made forced entry and took items of value.

Larceny from Vehicle, 300 blk N Underwood St, Between Nov 4 and Nov 25, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from a parked vehicle.

Fraud – Impersonation, 300 blk Park Ave, on Nov 25 it was reported to police that unknown suspect(s) purporting to be a retired falls church police officer called community members and falsely stated that they had outstanding warrants and demanded money.

Graffiti, 200 blk Grove Ave, Nov 26, 2 PM, police took a report for graffiti caused by unknown suspect(s) at an unknown time.

Auto Theft, 300 blk E Annandale Ave, Between Nov 10 and Nov 24, unknown suspect(s) stole five unattended vehicles.

Assault, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd, Nov 26, 6 PM, following a call for service a female, 39, of the City of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for assault.

Drunk in Public, 1000 blk E Broad St, Nov 26, 7:55 PM, following a call for service a male, 64, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for being drunk in public.

Larceny – Theft of Vehicle Part, 1000 blk E Broad St, between Nov 23, 9 AM and Nov 27, 10:30 AM, unknown suspect(s) took license plates from two unattended vehicles.

Graffiti – Destruction of Property, 100 blk W Greenway Blvd, Nov 27 between 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM, unknown suspect(s) defaced private property.

Drug/Narcotic Violation and Liquor Law Violation, Nov 29, 12:22 AM, following a traffic stop a male, 20, of Sterling, VA, was arrested for drug/narcotic possession and for liquor law violation.

Smoking Violation, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Dec 1, 10:15, following police contact a male, 51, of Springfield, VA, and a male, 56, of Fairfax, VA, were issued a summons for smoking in a non-smoking establishment.

Larceny from Building, 1000 blk E Broad St, Dec 1 between 4:25 and 4:55 PM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from a locked locker.

Larceny from Building, 1000 blk E Broad St, Dec 1 between 8:25 and 8:58 PM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unsecured locker.



