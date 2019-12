(Photo: News-Press)

ITS LIT. The City of Falls Church pushed the plunger for its annual downtown lighting ceremony Monday night. Attendees made use of Mr. Brown’s Park as the new venue and conglomerated on the turf to listen to George Mason High School’s chorus and sip hot chocolate on the chilly night.

(Photo: News-Press)

OF COURSE, the event wasn’t complete without the star of the show: Santa Claus emerging from a Falls Church fire truck to entertain the young City residents.

