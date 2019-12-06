F.C. Holiday Craft Show This Weekend

The City’s 27th annual Holiday Craft Show returns to the Community Center, 223 Little Falls St., this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8. A $1 weekend pass gets attendees access to nearly 50 local crafters and merchants selling unique handmade items, baked goods and more. The show is open Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Free entertainment will be provided on both days, including live performances from local musicians and a children’s activity station from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on both days.

