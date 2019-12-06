Grief Counseling Event Held At Panera This Saturday

The holidays can be a difficult time for families that have recently lost a loved one. Falls Church-based Capital Caring Health has several grief counseling and support group events throughout the area for families mourning a loss. An event will take place at Panera Bread (450 W. Broad St., Falls Church) on Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. for those that are interested.

To register for the event, call facilitator Mike Ridge at 703-531-6242. He can also be reached at capitalcaringhealth@messagepartnerspr.com.

Other area events can be found at this link — capitalcaring.org/wp-content/uploads/CC-Point-of-Hope-December-2019_1.pdf.

The next meeting of the Falls Church 29 group is set for Monday, December 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Thomas Jefferson Elementary School (601 S. Oak St., Falls Church) cafeteria.

