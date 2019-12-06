‘Madeline’s Christmas’ Returns to Creative Cauldron

In what has become a holiday tradition, Creative Cauldron (410 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) reprises its production of “Madeline’s Christmas” for the holiday season. With Book and Lyrics by Jennifer Kirkeby, and music by Shirley Mier, this musical based on Ludwig Bemelmans’ classic was hailed by critics during past performances. Professional actors Anna Phillips-Brown, Chris Rios and producing director Laura Connors Hull join a cast with fifteen student actors enrolled in Creative Cauldron’s Musical Theater training program. Matt Conner directs, Stephen Crisp serves as musical director and Stephen Gregory Smith choreographs. Scenic and costume designer, Margie Jervis, brings the illustrative world of Bemelmans to life with help from lighting designer, James Morrison. “Madeline’s Christmas” runs Dec. 6 – 23.

Participants from Creative Cauldron’s Musical Theater pre-professional training program will play the 12 little girls as well as ensemble roles in “Madeline’s Christmas.” They receive instruction in dance, voice and acting technique, and an invitation to join the professional cast for a full length production. The program was launched in 2017 with “The Wizard of Oz.” Ensemble members include: Abby Fred, Mai Gabra, Arminé Heard, Maya Johnson, Penelope Levy, Marianne Meade, Bevin Mills, Carmen Ortiz, Peyton Rydzewski, Gabby Modine, Sophie Schmittel, Sophie Silva, Nora Sullivan and Leah Tysse.

Showtimes are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Special shows on Wednesday, Dec. 18, Thursday Dec. 19 and Monday, Dec. 23 will be at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are as follows — Adults $30 | Seniors $28 | Military $28 | Students $20 | Groups $16 and Family Four-Pack $80 with code 4PK (only five Family Four-Packs available per performance)

For tickets visit creativecauldron.org or by call the box office at 703-436-9948.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments