(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Shawn Northrip)

George Mason High School theater students became state champions at the VHSL State One-Act competition Tuesday night. They performed “Rush Lit” and competed against other region finalists, Magna Vista High School, Brooksville High School and Lafayette High School. The state champion students are (from left to right) CC Meade, Ciara Curtin, Johnny Goodwin, Amalia Alexander and Kevin Hong, as well as their theater teacher Shawn Northrip.

