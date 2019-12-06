Toy Collection Boxes Set Up in F.C.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The City of Falls Church is now collecting blankets and coats, in addition to toys, for several donation drives during the holiday season. New or gently used coats (all sizes) and blankets will be collected by the Northern Virginia Relief Center and donated to refugees living along the border of Syria with collection boxes set up in City Hall and the Community Center. The last day to donate is Sunday, Dec. 15, though donations will not be accepted at the Community Center from the evening of Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8.

Two toy drives are gaining many donations through the Santa’s Ride and Toys for Tots campaigns. New, unwrapped toys for children and teens can be donated at the Community Center by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and at City Hall and the Library by 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.

Toys donated to Santa’s Ride will be delivered to INOVA Children’s Hospital and the Georgetown Hospital Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. This campaign is in its 31st year and is managed by the City of Falls Church Sheriff’s Office along with the Fairfax County Police Motor Squad, Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Fairfax City Police, Town of Vienna Police, and the Herndon Police, who together escort Santa on his annual “Ride for Children.”

Toys for Tots is in its 72nd year and is managed locally by the City of Falls Church Police Department, and nationally by the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve. Last year over 18.5 million toys were given to more than 7 million children-in-need. The public is asked to consider age-appropriate toys for all ages. Neither organization accepts realistic-looking weapons or gifts of food. They do suggest some items for teens, including sporting equipment, bags, and balls, books, backpacks, cosmetics, purses, watches, wallet gift sets, bath gift sets, board games, radio control cars/trucks, hand-held electronics, skateboards/helmets, curling irons, hair straighteners, and hair dryers. Toy donation boxes are located at City Hall (front lobby and Police Department lobby); the Community Center (223 Little Falls St.); and the Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave.).

Please note that the collection boxes at the Community Center will be closed at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6; boxes at City Hall and the Library will be closed at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.

