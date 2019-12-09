Congressional School Fundraises for Dorian Victims

STUDENTS OPERATE the snack bar during recess. (Photo: Courtesy Congressional School)

When Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas in late August, leaving behind immense destruction, the Student Council at Congressional School, quickly mobilized to raise funds for the relief effort. The students launched a Pennies for People collection of loose change, announced Free Dress Fridays with voluntary donations in exchange for dressing casually, and hosted a Middle School Snack Bar run by students during recess. Through these efforts, the students raised $3,000 which they donated this week to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organization that provides meals to people affected by natural disasters.

Congressional School also supported its local community this week, with its annual Thanksgiving food drive. Now in its 12th year, the drive is led by 7th grade students in support of the Culmore Family Resource Center in Falls Church. On Monday, the students traveled to the center and delivered over 1,000 fresh and non-perishable food items donated by the Congressional School community for distribution to Culmore families just in time for Thanksgiving.

