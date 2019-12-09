Traffic Meeting About Rosemary Lane on Dec. 10

Fairfax County’s Department of Transportation will be giving a presentation about traffic calming efforts to the Jefferson Village Civic Association community regarding traffic calming on Rosemary Lane, which is adjacent to Route 29 (S. Washington St.) at the Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church) on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 7 – 8 p.m.

Although nearby Marshall St. and Summerfield Rd. have measures in place to address its use as a cut-through, Rosemary Ln. has more than 1200 cars per day and remains wide open in terms of safety features moving forward. County officials will detail the plans for the street and be available to answer any questions and concerns neighbors may have.

All members and residents are welcome to attend and discuss safety on this cut-through. The JVCA is also encouraging those who are interested to demonstrate their support by signing the online petition, which is available at ipetitions.com/petition/sidewalk-on-rosemary-lane.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments