F.C. City Historic Board Holds Public Hearing Dec. 19

The City of Falls Church Historic Architectural Review Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. in City Hall’s (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) Laurel Room (one floor down) to consider the following:

Proposed alteration of 212 E. Jefferson St. — Demolition of a portion of structure that was an addition in the early 1900s in order to meet setback requirements for the subdivision of the lot.

Information on or copies of the proposed alteration can be viewed at the Community Planning and Economic Development Services (CPEDS) counter at City Hall, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Those with any questions or concerns may contact the Planning Division at plan@fallschurchva.gov.

This location is fully accessible to persons with physical disabilities and special services or assistance may be requested in advance. (TTY 711).

