Fairfax Co. Schools Win Energy Efficiency Leadership Award

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has been awarded first place in the academic category of the 2019 Virginia Energy Efficiency Leadership Awards, sponsored by the Virginia Energy Efficiency Council. The awards showcase how organizations across Virginia save money on energy bills while reducing energy consumption and stimulating job growth and the economy.

FCPS was honored for its energy management program that includes Get2Green, an interdepartmental environmental stewardship program of energy conservation, expanded student involvement, and encouraging community responsibility. A Get2Green website was developed, enabling communication and interaction with students and the community while expanding access to environmental education.

A key component of the program was a 13 percent reduction in energy use from 2013 to 2018, even though 869,600 square feet of conditioned building spaces were added during that period to accommodate increased student enrollment. This reduction in energy use resulted in a savings of more than $23 million in energy costs and a reduction of carbon dioxide equivalent of 183,000 tons, equivalent to more than 3 million tree seedlings grown. The district has also invested nearly one-third of every project dollar on energy efficiency investments, including building shell upgrades, LED lighting, and efficient heating and cooling equipment.

