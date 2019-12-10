Rep. Beyer on Impeachment: ‘I’ll Vote To Honor My Oath’

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, today released the following statement after the House Judiciary Committee introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress:

“I encourage all Americans to read the articles of impeachment against President Trump for themselves. For weeks House investigators carefully followed the facts in an inquiry examining the President’s misconduct towards our ally Ukraine. Those facts exposed a clear pattern in which the President abused his office, weakened our national security, and jeopardized our democratic elections in order to benefit himself and strengthen his own power. He continues to do so at this moment.

“This is a sad moment for our country, and a solemn one. My duty requires that I review these articles and the evidence which led to them carefully, and to vote in a way that honors my oath to defend the Constitution of the United States.”

