Arlington Lions Kick Off Fundraiser Next Week

The Northwest Arlington Lions are now preparing for their charities fundraiser of December with their sale of fresh Florida, Texas and California citrus, Georgia pecans and Vermont maple syrup at the Overlee Pool (Bath House – Lower Level) located at 6030 Lee Highway, Arlington, lower entrance off John Marshall Dr.

Times are as follows: Thursday from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call 703-528-1130.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments