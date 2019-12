On Wednesday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., the McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean) will hold its Governing Board meeting. All Governing Board meetings are open to the public.

Tax district residents (Small District One A-Dranesville) who wish to speak during the “Citizen Comment” portion of the meeting are asked to call the Center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, to be placed on the agenda.

