F.C. Schools Family Fund Seeks Holiday Donations

The Falls Church Education Foundation, which stewards Falls Church City Public Schools’ Family Assistance Fund, is seeking contributions for the holiday season. Donations specified for this fund are used by FCCPS’ four school social workers to assist families in need in the community. The fund provides school supplies, meals, emergency transportation and shelter as needed. The goal this year is to raise $20,000. Donations may be given online at fcedf.org by choosing “Donate Now” and specifying “Family Assistance Fund,” or by sending checks to FCEF, 150 S. Washington St, Suite 400, Falls Church, VA 22046.

