Falls Church Metro Stations Shutdown, Reduce Service for Summer 2020 Repairs

Falls Church metro stations will be shutdown or limited this upcoming summer as the Orange line undergoes the extensive renovations other metro lines have already completed.

The East Falls Church station, as well as the Dunn Loring and Vienna stations, will be closed for renovations starting Memorial Day Weekend 2020 and extending until Labor Day weekend, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s website.

The West Falls Church station will remain open to serve as the end point to the Orange line but will see reduced activity as its platforms are serviced, per WMATA. Trains on the Orange and Silver line will still be able to pass through the East Falls Church station on a single track service.

Stations targeted for repair are some of the metro system’s 45 stations with outdoor platforms that have deteriorated over the past four decades.

Planned improvements include slip-resistant tiles, new shelters with charger ports and digital monitors to display train times more clearly. The project was made possible due to a $15 billion program with dedicated funding from Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

