New Dominion Chorale to Perform Handel’s ‘Messiah’

New Dominion Chorale and Orchestra will present G. F. Handel’s “Messiah” on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center on the campus of Northern Virginia Community College (4915 East Campus Dr., Alexandria).

The performance, conducted by artistic director Thomas Beveridge, will feature four vocal soloists who are well known to Washington area audiences: Soprano Natalie Conte, Mezzo-Soprano Melissa Kornacki, Tenor Patrick Kilbride and Bass Jeffrey Tarr.

Beveridge has chosen music from Handel’s vast oratorio which depicts the Old Testament prophecies, the New Testament accounts of the birth of Jesus and the words dealing with the fulfillment of God’s Promise to all people.

New Dominion Chorale, now in its 29th season, has distinguished itself in Washington, D.C.’s choral music scene. It operates as a “singers’ cooperative” without paid management and is one of the area’s largest choral societies, with 185 members.

Tickets may be purchased online at newdominion.org or at the door at the time of the performance. Ticket prices are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students ages 5 – 22. Group tickets are available for groups of 10 or more at $25 per ticket. All tickets are for general admission, and parking is free. For more information go to newdominion.org.

