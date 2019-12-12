Police Searching for Suspect in Attempted Juvenile Abduction

Video surveillance of the suspect. (Photo: City of Falls Church Police.)

Police are on the search tonight for a man suspected of attempting to abduct a juvenile outside a City of Falls Church grocery store Monday afternoon.

City of Falls Church Police report that the man approached a juvenile outside the Aldi at 133 Hillwood Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9., and told the victim to leave with him. The suspect then left when the juvenile’s mother returned. He is currently wanted for questioning.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6′ tall, medium build and wearing a gray hooded jacket with black sleeves, light blue jeans, and white sneakers, carrying an umbrella, and possibly wearing a baseball hat.

The suspect was caught on video surveillance and police said they will release higher quality photos as they become available.

The incident was reported to police Thursday, Dec. 12.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-248-5053 (TTY 711).

Video surveillance of the suspect. (Photo: City of Falls Church Police.)

Video surveillance of the suspect. (Photo: City of Falls Church Police.)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments