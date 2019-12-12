Sinfonietta’s Holiday Concert Held at F.C. Episcopal

The Washington Sinfonietta will be holding its annual Family Holiday Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Falls Church Episcopal (166 E. Broad Street, Falls Church). A free reception with holiday-appropriate refreshments will follow the concert.

From timeless classics like “Greensleeves” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” to the upbeat tunes of “Sleigh Bells” and choruses from Handel’s immortal Messiah — the concert is stuffed fuller than Santa’s sleigh with music the whole family can enjoy.

This year, the Sinfonietta will welcome back George Mason High School Chamber Singers as part of the program. There will also be the ever-popular audience sing-along to classic carols. And Santa Claus himself might stop by.

No tickets are required – admission is free of charge for adults and kids of all ages.

