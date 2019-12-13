F.C. School Board Mulls Pre-Labor Day Start

A pre-Labor Day start to the school year was the most-supported option of those laid out in a 2020-2021 Calendar Survey by the Falls Church School Board.

With 1,240 responses received, the Falls Church School Board began reviewing the results of the two-week-long 2020-2021 Calendar Survey this Tuesday night and the Pre-Labor Day “Option B” received the most overall support. The option starts school on Aug. 24, includes a two-week winter break, and ends school on June 10.

The option also received the support of nearly three out of four Falls Church City Public Schools staff members. Citing the equity benefit of the additional instructional days before assessments that the option provides, Superintendent Peter Noonan also recommended the Option B to the board.

A final vote on the calendar is scheduled for next Tuesday, Dec. 17.

