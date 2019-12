Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School’s FIRST Robotics team, RoboTigers, competed for the first time in the local FIRST Tech Challenge competition last weekend. Team members Mya Taheri, Elena Clark Wilson, Ashwin Colby, Anand Colby and Christopher Draper placed 10 out of 36 teams in the qualification round and will compete again in Centreville on Dec. 15 for a chance to advance to States.

