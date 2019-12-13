This Week in Sports: Swimming

By Ari Autor

ANNA DICKSON won the 200 yard Individual Medley and the 100 yard Freestyle events against John Handley High School on Dec. 7. (Photo: Ari Autor)

WHEN GEORGE MASON HIGH SCHOOL’S swim team made its Class 3 debut last Saturday against John Handley High School, Mustang swimmers did not expect to emerge from the pool with season opening wins. Yet they earned their first victory with final scores of 125 to 38 for the boys and 96 to 66 for the girls. Mason’s combined points totaled an impressive 221 over 104 for John Handley. Mason swimmers dominated from the opening to final events, starting with first and second place finishes for A and B relay teams in the Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay, as well as the Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. Mustangs won 14 of 16 individual races and took first in every relay event. In four events, Mason swimmers swept first, second and third place, compounding points.

JUNIOR JONAH WERBAL shakes hands with a John Handley competitor after anchoring the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. (Photo: Ari Autor)

SWIMMERS WINNING TWO INDIVIDUAL EVENTS included Anna Dickson, 200 Yard IM and 100 Yard Freestyle; Hedda Jagerskog, 50 Yard Freestyle and 100 Yard Breaststroke; Eleanor Gilmore, 200 Yard Freestyle and 100 Yard Butterfly; and Alec Autor, 200 Yard IM and 100 Yard Freestyle. First place finishers in single individual events were Ian McCracken, 50 Yard Freestyle; Carson Ruoff, 100 Yard Butterfly; Nick Sharrer, 500 Yard Freestyle; Ian Fry, 100 Yard Backstroke and Ella Reithinger, 100 Yard Backstroke. The Mustangs have a packed upcoming week, participating in a tri-meet on Dec. 13 against James Wood and Sherando High Schools, then competing in the Holiday Hundreds Invitational at Colgan High School on Dec. 14.

