Walk Through Bethlehem at Christ Crossman Church

On Saturday, Dec. 14 from 4 – 7 p.m., Christ Crossman United Methodist Church (384 N Washington St, Falls Church) will open its doors to the community for a historic walk through Bethlehem.

“Christmas is Afoot” is a family friendly event with a petting zoo and live nativity. Inside, children will enjoy craft stations and can participate in a community service project assembling Power Packs for students in need through Food for Others.

There will also be live Christmas music and carols from members of the George Mason High School band, warm cider and hot chocolate. This event is free and open to all ages. For more information, visit christcrossman.org or call 703-532-4026.

