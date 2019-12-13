Winter Carnival Held for Lack of Hootenanny

The WinterFest Carnival will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 5 – 8 p.m. This new event is George Mason High School’s Student Council’s way to fill a gap in their community charitable work. The fall’s annual Halloween Hootenanny fundraiser for the Arlington Food Assistance Center was canceled because of the construction. To make up for that, this winter-themed event for elementary-aged students will give kids and families the option to participate in snowball fights, carnival games, a photo booth, Chick-Fil-A, raffle and prizes and refreshments. The event will be held in Mason’s (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) cafeteria and auxiliary gym.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments