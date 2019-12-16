F.C. Resident Celebrates Century of Life

City of Falls Church resident Evelynda Castle will be celebrating her 100th birthday in the coming week.

Castle was born in Nashville, Tennessee in on Dec. 21, 1919 and moved to Farmville, Virginia in 1948 where she worked at the Prince Edward Hotel — which is famous for both Generals Robert E. Lee and Ulyssess S. Grant staying there at different times. When she moved to town the hotel was owned by her aunt and uncle.

In 1950, she married John Castle and soon after moved to Northern Virginia when her husband got a government job. Castle lived in Buckingham Historic District in Arlington County for 40 years until she moved to the Park Towers Condominiums to live there for the next 23 years.

She is best known for her collection of decorative pigs, which total at 516 and come in all shapes and sizes. Castle also has pigs emblazoned on t-shirts, sweatshirts and more.

Her daughter, Diana, is a retired teacher at Mount Daniel Elementary School where she now works as a substitute teacher.

