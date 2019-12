(Photo: Courtesy Dulin Cooperative Preschool)

DULIN COOPERATIVE PRESCHOOL had its annual holiday brunch on Dec. 7. Students performed “Jingle Bells,” “Twinkle, Twinkle” “Chanukah Lights” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and there was even a visit from Santa. The crowd was so big at the brunch that you’ll have to visit fcnp.com to see all the children! Open House for the preschool is on Jan. 15. More information about the preschool can be found at dulinpreschool.org.

