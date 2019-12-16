Overflow Crowd Attends Falls Church Episcopal’s 250th Anniversary Fete

THE 250TH ANNIVERSARY of the Falls Church Episcopal, the City of Falls Church’s most iconic and historic landmark and ongoing center of community life, was celebrated Sunday night by an overflow audience in the historic chapel. (Photo: News-Press)

Sunday night the historic Falls Church Episcopal was filled to overflowing with celebrants of the church’s 250th anniversary that included the reading of a proclamation marking the historic occasion by the Falls Church City Council last week. The church was founded with George Washington and George Mason among its earliest vestry members on Christmas Eve 1769 and the Declaration of Independence was read from the church steps eight years later. During the Civil War the church was used as a hospital, among other things, for injured and dying troops.

The Rev. Susan Goff, the head of the Episcopal Church Diocese of Virginia, was present to offer a blessing for the service led by Interim Rector Andy Anderson III and the Rev. Kelly Moughty. Local Falls Church political leaders, the press and other visitors were welcomed and a plaque honoring three seminal families key in the recent years’ efforts to sustain and grow the congregation, William and Robin Fetsch, William and Sarah Goodrich and Harrison and Sue Hutson, was unveiled.

The service was preceded by a performance of the Washington Sinfonia and George Mason High School chorus and followed by a celebratory meal.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments