LOUISE INGALA turned 103 on Dec. 2, potentially making her the longest living resident in the City of Falls Church. She is the grandmother to Peter Laub, a George Mason High School English teacher and the adviser to The Lasso, the school’s student newspaper. Ingala lives with Laub’s parents on Poplar Drive.

