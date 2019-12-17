Crime Report: Man Makes Bomb Threat at F.C. Urgent Care

A disgruntled patron of a Falls Church urgent care center threatened to bomb the business last Tuesday, according to the latest City crime report released Monday.

Police report the 59-year-old Falls Church man was arrested for making a threat to bomb the building of the Patient First center at 502 W. Broad St. in the afternoon last Tuesday, though no actual explosive device was observed or found.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: Dec 9 – 15, 2019

Threat to Bomb, 500 blk W Broad St, Dec 10, 1:48 PM, a disgruntled patron at a business made a threat to bomb it. A request for police assistance was made and a male, 59, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for making a threat to bomb a building. No actual explosive device was observed or found.

Destruction of Property 100 blk W Westmoreland Rd, Dec 10, between 12 PM and 7 PM, unknown suspect(s) damaged a fence.

Credit Card Theft, 100 blk Chanel Ter, Dec 9, 1:30 PM, Unknown suspect(s) used a credit card fraudulently.

Identity Theft, 100 blk Chanel Ter, Dec 13, 5 PM, unknown suspect(s) fraudulently used a victim’s personally identifiable information.

Fraud, 200 blk N Maple Ave, between Dec 6, 12 AM and Dec 13, 6:32 PM, unknown suspect(s) fraudulently used a victim’s personally identifiable information.

Smoking Violation, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Dec 13, 7:36 PM, a male, 56, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a citation for smoking in a non-smoking establishment.

Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd. Dec 14, between 1 AM and 11:10 AM, unknown suspect(s) removed two license plates from a vehicle.

Larceny from Vehicle, 600 blk N Oak St, Between Dec 13, 11 PM and Dec 14, 7:45 AM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unlocked vehicle.

Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts, 1000 blk E Broad St, between Nov 21, and Dec 10, unknown suspect(s) removed two license plates from a vehicle.

Larceny From Building, 300 blk W Broad St, Dec 14, 4:48 PM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value.

Larceny From Building, 300 blk Hilwood Ave, Dec 15, 12:56 AM, a male suspect took items of value.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments