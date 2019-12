(Photo: News-Press)

THE CONGRESSIONAL SCHOOL debuted its new design labs to a select crowd on Dec. 3. The labs were constructed with the intent of having students apply their academic lessons in real world settings, or to help them create visualizations of the curriculum. The labs come in the two sizes — “Big” and “Little” — and possess high-end technology, such as a 3D printer. Check out a photo gallery covering some of the events highlights.

