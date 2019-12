The Falls Church City Democratic Committee’s annual holiday party will take place on Wednesday, December 18, at 7:30 p.m., at Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church).

There is no admission fee. All are welcome to celebrate with friends, neighbors and some of the area’s elected officials. The holiday party is in lieu of the regular monthly meeting.

For more information about the event, email fallschurchdems@gmail.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments