Stormwater Task Force Appointed

Out of more than 30 citizen volunteer applicants, the Falls Church City Council voted eight members onto a new Stormwater Task Force tasked with helping to establish priorities for stormwater relief in the City of Falls Church.

Voted onto the task force by the City Council Monday were Lauren Pinkus, David Deitch, Dave Gustafson, Jeff Jardine, Rolf Anderson, Ellen Heather, Matthew Ries and Hans Miller.

The Council also appointed Michael Trauberman to the Environmental Sustainability Council, Amy Crumpton and David Braun to the Urban Forestry Commission and Shirley Connuch to the Towing Advisory Board.

